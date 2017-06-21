International Yoga Day 2017: World’s oldest Yoga teacher and India’s oldest Yoga guru leave everyone stunned with their asanas

International Yoga Day 2017: Merely reading this story and watching the picture from the event will give you huge fitness goals. It was a rare sight today when the world’s oldest Yoga teacher Tao Porchon-Lynch and India’s oldest Yoga guru Amma Nannamal demonstrated various asanas in Bengaluru at Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Wednesday on the occasion of the 3rd International Yoga Day. Along with the two, nonagenarians, social activist Anna Hazare and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar were also present in the venue to mark the day.

Meanwhile, even as rain played a bit of a spoilsport in many places like Lucknow and Delhi, the nation gathered in large numbers at various parks and public places across the country on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Yoga brimming with excitement and energy. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow. The entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit.

The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga. Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.