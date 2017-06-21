International Yoga Day 2017: When Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow broke protocol, didn’t care about rain to perform asanas

PM Modi also asserted that the traditional practice has now become part of every person’s life. (Photo: PM’s FB page)

International Yoga Day 2017: On the occasion of 3rd International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath broke protocol to perform asanas with thousands of children and yoga lovers. Also, amid intermittent rains, both the leaders performed several asanas at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow to inspire the nation. During the 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations in the UP’s capital, PM Modi also asserted that the traditional practice has now become part of every person’s life.

Yogi Adityanath also joined the prime minister in performing yoga at the sprawling venue. In his address, Adityanath thanked Modi for enhancing Yoga’s reputation globally. Intermittent rains since morning failed to deter thousands of yoga enthusiasts, who enjoyed performing asanas fully drenched. Donning a white T-shirt and loose trousers, PM Modi performed various asanas along with over 50,000 yoga enthusiasts braving early morning drizzles.

PM Narendra Modi said that yoga, akin to its capacity to unite the body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world together, cutting across linguistic and cultural barriers. “Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through Yoga. The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too,” he added. “Earlier, Yoga was only restricted to saints and seers in the Himalayan mountains. Now, it has become part of every person’s life,” he said in his address. “I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives,” he said, adding that he was glad to see several yoga institutes take shape over the last three years.