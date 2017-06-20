International Yoga Day 2017: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, welcome Modi with bouquets, disregard PM appeal

International Yoga Day 2017: Despite the appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the people on June 17 not to present him flowers while greeting him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday gave bouquets to PM. (ANI)

International Yoga Day 2017: Despite the appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the people on June 17 not to present him flowers while greeting him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday gave bouquets to PM when he arrived on a two-day visit in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh governor, the chief minister and senior BJP leaders besides bureaucrats gave bouquets in saffron wrappers to the prime minister to welcome him at the Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport, as reported by PTI. This is despite the request of the prime minister. PM Modi on Saturday during the launch of PN Panicker National Reading Day had coined a new mantra to give a book instead of a bouquet as a greeting. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference,” he had said.

In fact, CM Yogi Adityanath even went against his own order. On May 1 he had issued a diktat to his ministers not to present bouquets. While inaugurating the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, CM Adityanath directed party workers not to welcome his council of ministers with bouquets, garland and flowers during their visit to their areas, as per the reports by DNA.

The prime minister is in the state on a two-day visit to participate in the International Yoga Day programme tomorrow. This year PM will observe the event in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 55,000 people expected to attend the event in the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. On the first day of his visit, he attended a number of programmes in the city. Meanwhile, all the preparation are done and just final touches are being given to make the International Yoga Day event tomorrow a grand success!