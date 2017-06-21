International Yoga Day 2017: UN HQ lit up in spectacular colours of Yoga Day after Anupam Kher flips switch; watch video

International Yoga Day 2017: Veteram Bollywood actor Anupam Kher lit up United Nations Headquarters in New York. (IE image)

International Yoga Day 2017: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher lit up United Nations Headquarters in New York. United Nations Headquarters was lit up for the third International Yoga Day. Last year also, the UN headquarters was specially illuminated on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the celebrations for the event at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow. Notably, three years ago, PM Modi had persuaded the United Nations to declare June 21 as the International Yoga Day. Since then, millions of people have been holding yoga programmes across the world on this day.

The third International Yoga Day was celebrated with much fervour from China’s Great Wall to Britain’s London Eye. Yoga enthusiasts performed ‘asanas’ at iconic landmarks as several events were held in various countries to mark the event. In China, a large number of Chinese yoga enthusiasts participated in a colourful yoga event at Great Wall on the eve of the International Yoga Day. In the UK, yoga enthusiasts have been participating in mega yoga events this week at iconic tourist attractions such as the London Eye and Trafalgar Square to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga.

In the US, a large number of people including from the Indian community participated in special yoga sessions organised by the Indian Consulate to commemorate the third International Yoga Day.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN will organise a ‘Yoga Session with Yoga Masters’ at the world body’s headquarters led by Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, India and Swami Sivadasananda of Sivananda Yoga Retreat, Austria.

Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary general Maria Luiza Ribeiro and President of the General Assembly Ambassador Peter Thomson are special guests on the occasion.

The WHO is promoting the use of traditional medicine by regulating and, where appropriate, integrating it into national health systems. The World Health Organisation’s South East Asian Region, of which India is a part, reports an estimated 8.5 million deaths annually from non-communicable diseases. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia stressed on developing community initiatives that promote physical activity in all forms.