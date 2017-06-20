International Yoga Day 2017: Traffic barred in Connaught Place till 11 am tomorrow

International Yoga Day 2017: In the wake of the celebration of International Yoga day, roads in certain parts of Central Delhi will be closed tomorrow. (IE)

International Yoga Day 2017: In the wake of the celebration of International Yoga day, roads in certain parts of Central Delhi will be closed tomorrow. Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place (CP) especially in view of Yoga Day, with the innner circle, middle circle and radial roads being closed till 11 AM tomorrow, reported PTI. A number of events have been scheduled tomorrow by the Ayush Ministry and the Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Police said that the main event will be held at CP from 6 am to 7: 40 am tomorrow.

The roads that will be affected by the event will be Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath and Parliament Street, as per the information given by the officer. However, all other major roads encircling Connaught Place and adjoining areas will remain open for movement of traffic, he added. The New Delhi Municipal Council is organising the Delhi edition of the day at Connaught Place, its Inner Circle and six radial roads, and at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Children’s Park at India Gate.

Along with this, the entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed tomorrow till 8:30 am, a senior official today told PTI. Reports suggest that as many as 10,000 people are expected to gather at various venues to mark the day, adopted by the United Nations in 2014. Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also slated to attend the events in the city. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, along with the ministers and other prominnt personalities, volunteers from organisations like Patanjali Yoga Peetha, Maa Shakti, Art of Living, Gayatri Pariwar, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vidyalaya, Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), personnel the Delhi Police, the NDMC, the BSF, the CISF, the CRPF, the ITBP, VVIPs and VIPs will perform yoga on the occasion.