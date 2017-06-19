International Yoga Day 2017: This is how event will play out in presence of PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

The yoga day activities led by Prime Minister Modi will begin at the Ambedkar Maidan at 6:30 AM. (Source: PTI)

International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014 proposed the idea of International Yoga Day. Now, India and the world are gearing up for the third edition of International Yoga Day, which is held on June 21, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe the event in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 55,000 people are expected to attend the event in the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will lead a rehearsal of the main event and will monitor arrangements for the main event, according to the Indian Express.

The yoga day activities led by Prime Minister Modi will begin at the Ambedkar Maidan at 6:30 AM. The UP government has decided to invite former Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The Samajwadi Party will also organise a cycle yatra on International Yoga Day to spread awareness about environment and health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued instructions to hold 28-day yoga workshops for those participating in the event. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik and CM Adityanath had reviewed the arrangements for the event on May 14, according to the Indian Express.

Virendra Pandey, Additional District Magistrate of Lucknow East, has told the Indian Express that “Those participating in the event can enter Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan between 2 AM and 5:30 AM. Giant LED screens will also be installed in 11 parks in the city for those who cannot take part in the event at the Ambedkar Maidan”.

A police official told the Indian Express that the Chief Minister has told police chiefs in districts bordering Lucknow after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had called for a protest.

Close to 92,000 prisoners lodged in various jails in Uttar Pradesh will also take part in the Yoga day activities.