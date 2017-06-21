International Yoga Day 2017: Shilpa Shetty performs the tough Bakasana, says harder the struggle, sweeter the triumph

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video of herself performing a very difficult yoga posture called ‘Bakasana’. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra)

International Yoga Day 2017: On the occasion of the third edition of International Yoga Day actor-turned-entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video of herself performing a very difficult yoga posture called ‘Bakasana’. Shilpa Shetty in a caption along with the video said that it has taken her a lot of time and practice to perform the yoga asana and that the harder the struggle, the sweeter the rewards of the victory, Shilpa stated ”Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and it’s finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph”. The actor also used the hashtag #WorldYogaDay along with the tweet.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur has inspired a huge number of people when it comes to attaining fitness, remain in great shape and at the same time make money. The actress has become a popular Yoga Guru in almost no time as she formulated tips and advisories for new moms on how to lose weight post pregnancy and became an inspiration on how to maintain shape with age. She has also inspired others to take up the practice of Yoga. Shetty has even launched her own Yoga channel and has more than 1,90,000 subscribers.

The actress’ channel ‘Shilpa Shetty Kundra’ provides a number of videos on how to do Yoga properly, along with a number of recipes for your healthy diet.

In a 2015 interview to rediff.com Shilpa had said that ”Yoga has become a way of life for me. Yoga has made me disciplined and calm as when I am practicing yoga I also meditate”.

According to a PTI report, Shilpa also takes personal Yoga classes and charges Rs 70,000 per class. The actor is also appearing in ‘Swachh Bharat’ advertisements in order to promote cleanliness.