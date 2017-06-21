International Yoga Day 2017: Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga in Delhi 

Donning a white yoga-themed t-shirt, he joined dignitaries and other enthusiasts at the iconic venue and performed routines for about 45 minutes. (ANI/Twitter)

NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind today joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital as he performed asanas at central Delhi’s Connaught Place and urged people to take up the traditional practice. Donning a white yoga-themed t-shirt, he joined dignitaries and other enthusiasts at the iconic venue and performed routines for about 45 minutes. “We are all here to do yoga. Everyone should do yoga,” Kovind told reporters after arriving at the venue.

The 71-year-old low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, yesterday resigned as Bihar Governor. The presidential nominee, who arrived in Delhi on June 19, hours after his name was announced by the BJP, has been accorded a ‘Z+’ cover of NSG commandos. Mediapersons sought to ask questions, but were fended off by NSG commandos.

The election of Kovind as India’s 14th President is a virtual certainty with several non-NDA parties too lending their support to BJP’s surprise candidature of the low-profile dalit leader and a former lawyer. The event at Connuaght Place was also attended by Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Vijay Goel, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, besides senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.