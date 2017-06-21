International Yoga Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi greets Lucknow cop who penned Yoga Day poem

PM Narendra Modi greeting Lucknow Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh. (Image: ANI)

International Yoga Day 2017: As the entire nation and countries across the world are celebrating the third edition of the International Yoga Day, a Lucknow police sub-inspector from Lucknow Kuldeep Singh wrote a heart-warming poem on the occasion explaining the benefits of Yoga in daily life. This came to the notice of PM Narendra Modi and he graciously agreed too meet Singh. PM did not just greet him personally, he also thanked the sub-inspector for his gesture. As per a report by Amar Ujala, Singh started his poem by thanking PM Modi for getting June 21 recognised as the Yoga Day on an international level. With his effort, Singh became the first police officer in Lucknow to have been so greeted by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi earlier today kicked off the International Yoga Day celebrations along with various other stalwarts from the political landscape and people across the nation despite early morning rains. While PM Modi led the Yoga Day event in Lucknow along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah did so in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

PM Modi began the day’s celebrations and addressed a gathering of around 50,000 enthusiasts in Lucknow. He said, “Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. Yoga’s immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.” The PM donned a white T-shirt along with loose white trousers and shared the stage with Adityanath and other dignitaries, who too preformed Yoga in the light drizzle.

PM Modi, who had participated in Yoga Day celebrations in Chandigarh last year and Delhi in 2015, has asked three generations of families to perform Yoga together, click pictures and upload it online. Union ministers including Vijay Goel and Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and the NDA’s presidential pick, Ram Nath Kovind, were in attendance to participate in the celebrations in Delhi’s Connaught Place.