International Yoga Day 2017: Narendra Modi turns health advisor, top 5 tips by PM

International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today braved rain to lead the pan-India celebrations of third International Yoga Day at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow. Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present in the event. PM Modi performed asanas or yoga postures among the audience and not from the stage. Around 50,000 people gathered to make the event a successful one in the rain-soaked capital of UP. CM Adityanath in his welcome speech welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed his happiness over PM joining the event. Underling that Yoga has created a job market in the world, PM Modi has exhorted people to perform the traditional practice. PM Modi stressed that Yoga has now become part of every person’s life and said that it was a crucial factor behind binding the world. PM Modi also lent a few tips about how yoga helps us lead a healthy life.

Here are five key tips that PM Modi gave during his address

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga was about health assurance. He said it was not even expensive to practice.

2. The Prime Minister said that in addition to fitness, wellness is important. He said that Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness.

3. Lauding Yoga for its immense impact on life, PM Modi said the traditional practice can have the same importance as salt has in life.

4. PM Modi said that Yoga, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in connecting the world too.

5. The Prime Minister said If 1.25 billion Indians and people around the world can attain this state of well-being, then humankind can also tide over problems born out of human thoughts.

Three years ago, PM Modi had persuaded the United Nations to declare June 21 as the International Yoga Day. Since then, thousands of people hold yoga programmes across the world on this day.