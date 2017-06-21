International Yoga Day 2017: ITBP jawans perform yoga in minus 25 degrees in Ladakh, watch video

International Yoga Day 2017: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans have performed yoga at a height of 18,000 feet in Ladakh in minus 25 degrees to mark third International Yoga Day. (ANI)

International Yoga Day 2017: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans have performed yoga at a height of 18,000 feet in Ladakh in minus 25 degrees to mark third International Yoga Day. In a video released by ANI shows the border guarding force personnel were taking part in a yoga session in the snow-covered mountain amid sub-zero temperature. Yoga day was obsereved at INS Vikramaditya, the largest warship operated by India. Last year, the Army had celebrated International Yoga Day at the Siachen Glacier which is located at the height of over 20,000 feet. Leading the country wide celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today braved rain to perfrom yoga at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present in the event. PM Modi performed asanas or yoga postures among the audience and not from the stage. Around 50,000 people gathered to make the event a successful one in the rain-soaked capital of UP. CM Adityanath in his welcome speech welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed his happiness over PM joining the event. Underling that Yoga has created a job market in the world, PM Modi has exhorted people to perform the traditional practice. PM Modi stressed that Yoga has now become part of every person’s life and said that it was a crucial factor behind binding the world. PM Modi also lent a few tips about how yoga helps us lead a healthy life.

Yoga guru Ramdev performed yoga in Ahmedabad. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated the yoga camp. In New Delhi Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Vijay Goel, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took part in the celebrations. NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind also performed yoga in the national capital.

Watch this video

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Hundreds of countries are uniting to mark the Yoga Day today. Celebrations have already begun in India as well as in many other countries across the globe.Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats along witth 60,000 participants attended the 80-minute yoga session at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.