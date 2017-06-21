International Yoga Day 2017: From the US to China, here is how the world is celebrating; check tweets

The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga. (ANI)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, the entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit. The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. Conveying his greetings to all those who joined the Yoga Day 2017 celebrations across India and the world, Prime Minister Modi said Yoga’s immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.

“I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness,” Prime Minister Modi said. The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.

