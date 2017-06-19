International Yoga Day 2017: CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Ram Naik inspect preparations, attend dress rehearsal in Lucknow

International Yoga Day 2017: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik today inspected preparations of third International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled to be held in Lucknow on June 21. (ANI image)

International Yoga Day 2017: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik today inspected preparations of third International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled to be held in Lucknow on June 21. Both CM Adityanath and Naik attended full dress rehearsal at Ramabai Ambedkar ground, according to ANI report. The main event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 55,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform asanas (yoga postures). Apart from this, 92,000 prison inmates would participate in parallel yoga sessions in various jails across the state on that day.

It has been learned that the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to invite the leaders of all the political parties, including former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to the International Yoga Day function on June 21. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to send invitation to the leaders of all the political parties, former chief ministers and Assembly speakers, a senior government official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The main programme, which is being organised by the AYUSH ministry, is also likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union and state ministers, said the official.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be celebrating the International Yoga Day with cycle yatras across Uttar Pradesh to spread the message of environment conservation. “SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has asked all the district presidents and office-bearers of the party to undertake cycle yatras on Yoga Day to spread the message of environment and health awareness,” SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. The move is being seen as a counter to the BJP’s International Yoga Day programme in Lucknow. When the SP was in power in the state, it had shunned the International Yoga Day celebrations, as per PTI report.

Notably, the United Natuions had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.