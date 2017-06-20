International Yoga Day 2017: Baba Ramdev brings office Yoga straight to your desk, 5 Asanas to know; watch video

International Yoga Day 2017: As the world is gearing up to celebrate the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday, one figure who has made it impossible to ignore him is Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. (PTI)

International Yoga Day 2017: As the world is gearing up to celebrate the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday, one figure who has made it impossible to ignore him is Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Ramdev’s advisories on Yoga has a range of Asanas which fit every lifestyle. Ramdev, through his unique Yoga tips, aims to make lives simple and stress-free. One such unique thing that was introduced by Ramdev is – Office Asanas. For all those professionals who complain of not having enough leisure time to spend on Yoga, Baba brings some unique tips that one can practice on her/his office desk. One such Asana is – Ardha Chakra Asana – for which you do not not need ample space. There are others too, all intended to keep your body, mind and soul in perfect working order by ensuring no breakdowns happen. In total Baba Ramdev tells us about Five Asanas – Bhastrika, Kapal Bharti, Anulom Vilom, Bhambri, Udgeet – the five Asanas which will keep you fit, even if you are a corporate slave.

Watching the Asanas becomes very important for people who have a busy routine and face health issues over the same. As they say – ‘sitting is the new smoking’ – Baba has got some really good advice to counter the issues caused by excessive sitting.

Watch video: Baba Ramdev’s Yoga Tips for office-goers



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday participate in the third edition of International Yoga Day event, scheduled to be performed at Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground. The prime minister will be joined by over 55,000 participants for the event. It is reported that the PM will practice Yoga for around 80 minutes. PM Modi will also be joined by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who will also perform Yoga at the event. Modi, an ardent supporter Yoga, is also likely to deliver speech at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground.