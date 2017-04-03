International Yoga Day 2017: After last year’s spectacular show by PM Narendra Modi, AYUSH ministry looks to make an even greater impact, shoots off letter to all ministries

To ensure the forthcoming International Yoga Day is a resounding success, the AYUSH ministry is pulling out all the stops

To ensure the forthcoming International Yoga Day is a resounding success, the AYUSH ministry is pulling out all the stops, especially since the event has built up quite a reputation due to the personal support lent to it by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21st July 2017 and the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) ministry, looking to ensure everyone concerned contribute their best efforts, has sent out its first letter asking all government departments to ensure greater and more active participation of youth as compared to the last two years.

The letter has also asked the government departments to direct the issue to their subordinates offices across the country, asking them to prepare a detailed action plan for celebrating the Yoga Day. The copy of all these action plans will be sent back to the AYUSH ministry, for the ministry to keep a check on all the activities being undertaken.

Last year, the major attraction for the Yoga Day was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A huge crowd had gathered to watch Prime Minister doing yoga on Rajpath. Prime Minister had himself reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day which had recorded more than one lakh registrations.

As reported by PTI, last year the venue could only accommodate 30,000 people but the registration had reached 1,20,000. So, a deep selection method was applied, as revealed by Secretary AYUSH, Ajit Sharan. Last year, the venue was divided into 8 blocks and there were 500 master trainers along with their team members present guiding the crowd and then performing with them.

On the international level, India’s Permanent Representative Asoke Mukherji had introduced the drafted resolution in UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) on 11 December 2o14 and the same day was unanimously declared as the Yoga Day but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested the date 21st June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Since then Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June.