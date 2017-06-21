International Yoga Day 2017: 15,000 gather at DDA parks, 10,000 at Connaught Place

Delhiites came out in large numbers to celebrate International Day of Yoga at various gardens and public places. (Representational Image: IE)

Notwithstanding early rains, Delhiites came out in large numbers to celebrate International Day of Yoga at various gardens and public places, with a famous DDA Park recording a turnout of close to 9,000 alone. Mega yoga sessions were held at District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka, Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini and Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi, besides events at several other venues, including all sports complexes of DDA, Millennium Park at Indraprastha, Maharaja Surajmal Park and Tughlakabad Extension. According to AYUSH Ministry officials, about 10,000 yoga enthusiasts came together in the streets of Connaught Place and nearly 9,000 at DDA’s Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini.

“Our program was executed very successfully. We had installed giant screens at the venue, so the main function in Lucknow was beamed live there. The turnout from last year has only grown further,” a senior DDA official told PTI. At Delhi Development Authority’s park in Dwarka and Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi, the turnout was 3,000 each. Besides, Connaught Place, other public places falling under the ambit of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), where events were held included Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden, registering a footfall of 1,000 each. The three municipal corporations of Delhi also held events to mark the day. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation hosted a yoga session at the Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh, the South Corporation at Talkatora Stadium, the East Corporation at its headquarters in Patparganj.

“Two big screens were set up at Ajmal Khan Park to beam live telecast of Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow,” a senior civic official said. Restrictions on vehicular traffic and parking areas in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle ordered closed from 11 PM, June 19, was lifted at 11.30 AM. Entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station were closed till 08.30 AM for the celebrations.