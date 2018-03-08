International Women’s Day 2018: This Kerala based startup aims to make a mark in the world of career coaching for women through ‘She Coaches’

The year-round initiative aims to make career coaching a part of grooming and nurturing female professionals.

On International Women’s Day, Lifology.com, an edu tech start up from Kerala, has come forward with a unique initiative to train, groom and certify ‘2020 women Professional Career Coaches’ from March 08 2018 to March 08 2019. The year-round initiative aims to make career coaching a part of grooming and nurturing female professionals. Given the importance of International Women’s Day, let us look at how this project aims to make a mark in the world of career coaching and why:

Empowering women to be self-employed

2020 women who are introduced to a new profession would be able to start a career consulting firm as their own or practice as independent coaches. This creates more self-employed people as well as entrepreneurs.

Nurturing professional women coaches

Well trained women coaches and lifologist would be able to guide girls towards the best career options. Women coaches may be able to support girl children better than male coaches. Let us not forget that training 2020 women career coaches can make a large difference in the currently male dominated profession of career

coaching.

Pioneering an era of She Coaches

Teachers who transform to career coaches and lifologist would be able to present topics in a more applied manner. This will be the beginning of a deep social change. In addition to the rigorous training program, this initiative will support the She Coaches with needed hand-holding, materials, guidance and continuous learning possibilities.

As a beginning to this ambitious project, Lifology in association with Additional Skills Acquisition Program (an ADB supported project under the state government) is training, grooming and certifying 101 women coaches on March 08 2018 at ‘B Hub’, Thiruvananthapuram, the state’s capital city.

The project also aims to organize Coach Certification from Career Development Institute, UK and the University of Derby for the participants and serve as a growth ecosystem for children between the age group of 13 and 17 and extend support to parents and teachers to guide the students towards a meaningful future.