International Tiger Day 2017 observed in India; Odisha CM asks nation to unite and save big cats

Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted “Let’s unite to #SaveOurTigers by protecting their habitats. (Twitter/Sudarsan Pattnaik)

International Tiger Day 2017: In the year 2010 heads of 13 countries where tigers are found held a conference to observe the International Tiger Day on July 29. The conference was held at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The day is observed to promote a global system for protecting tigers and create public awareness. Notably, India has the highest number of tigers in the world at an estimated 2,226, which is about 60% of the world’s tiger population of about 3,890. Besides India, other countries like Nepal, Russia, Bhutan has also registered a rise in tiger population, as per jagranjosh.com. Observing the International Tiger Day day, sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik has created sand sculpture of a tiger on the beach. The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter urging people to unite and save the big cats. He tweeted: “Let’s unite in our efforts to save the royal species for future by protecting their habitats & curbing illegal trade”

Last year, at least 120 tiger deaths were reported in India. The number is highest when compared to last 10 years. Contrast to that in 2015, 80 tiger deaths were recorded i.e. 50 per cent less than 2016, according to Live Mint. According to official data, the reasons for the death of big cats were due to drowning, electrocution, natural death, road and rail accidents, killing by human beings. Only two cases were reported as “eliminated by authorities” due to human-tiger conflict, as per Live Mint.

On #InternationalTigerDay : Let’s unite to #SaveOurTigers by protecting their habitats. One of my SandArt pic.twitter.com/TCGe5C0CKE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2017

Let’s unite in our efforts to save the royal species for future by protecting their habitats & curbing illegal trade #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/Jqyoml2s1g — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 29, 2017

The report of United Nations Environment Programme and Interpol stated that the environmental crime industry which also includes illegal trade of wild animals is worth USD 258 billion, as per jagranjosh.com. Madhya Pradesh had recorded the highest number of tiger deaths–32– followed by Karnataka 17 deaths and Maharashtra 16.

