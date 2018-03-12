International Solar Alliance Summit: VVIP movement spells traffic chaos in Delhi

Traffic woes for commuters started from the morning and are likely to continue till late in the evening.

Traffic was affected on several stretches in the city today owing to VVIP movement, police said today. The heads of states, who were here for the International Solar Alliance Summit (ISA), were today travelling to the airport from their hotels, which led to traffic chaos, said a senior police officer. To ensure smooth passage to the VVIPs cavalcade, the traffic was restricted on certain roads. “Traffic was slow near Dhaula Kuan and this had a cascading effect on other routes too. Commuters had to face delays while commuting on Feroze Shah Road, Janpath, Akbar Road, Teen Murti, Shanti Path, Sardar Patel Marg, Dwarka Road,” said the officer.

Many commuters took to Twitter to apprise the Delhi Traffic Police of the situation. A twitter user Anshul sharma tweeted, "@dtptraffic please inform in advance if there is a VIP movement. Stuck in Delhi Cantonment for more than an hour.

Wasting my btech degree stuck up in traffic. #pathetic. (Sic)” Another user posted on Twitter, “@dtptraffic massive traffic at delhi cant ring rd to daula kauan (sic).” The summit, attended by heads of many nations and several ministerial representatives of different countries, focused on various aspects of promoting solar energy, such as credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs. It was co-hosted by India and France.