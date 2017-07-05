Interfaith couple alleges Bengaluru hotel denied room to them over religious background

Shiboo, the hotel owner. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru hotel earlier in the day denied room to an interfaith couple saying a Hindu and a Muslim can’t stay together. However, the receptionist of the hotel while talking about the reason due to which the room was denied to the couple said, “There was a problem of luggage and ID proofs, we did not refuse the room because of religion.” Shiboo, the hotel owner said, “They initially demanded room for half-an-hour, when refused, demanded for a day. Did not tell they were husband & wife here,” as quoted by ANI.While both the hotel owner and receptionist refused to accept the fact that the couple was denied room due to their religion, reports doing rounds on the internet state the opposite.

According to an Indian Express report, the couple Shafeek Subaida Hakkim and Divya AV, were in the city for some work and they were refused a room by the Olive Residency in Sudhama Nagar’s Annipuram Main Road because they belonged to different religions. As quoted in the report, the receptionist was suspicious of the couple, as they just carried a bag each. He allegedly said, “We don’t gives rooms to Muslims and Hindus who come together, because what if they go into the room and hang themselves… Why do we need that trouble.”

This is not the first time such an incident has been alleged where hotels have allegedly denied rooms to people. Earlier in June, a Hyderabad hotel denied a room to a girl for being single. On June 24, Nupur Saraswat alleged she was denied a room by a hotel in Hyderabad as they did not allow ‘single women’ to stay in their hotel, despite the fact that she had made a prior booking. Nupur Saraswat who was in Hyderabad on business reacted by posting about her ordeal on Facebook. She wrote, “So, I am standing outside a hotel in Hyderabad which didn’t let me stay because they realized I was a “single lady” even after confirming the online booking. Yup, massive bag in hand, gross from the journey – just standing outside the hotel. Somehow they decided I was safer on the streets than in the hotel. Funny huh, how patriarchy works? #HyderabadSaga.”