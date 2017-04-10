Inter-State Council Standing Committee discusses Governor’s role in the formation of government

A meeting of the standing committee of Inter-State Council was held on Sunday to discuss governor’s role in government formation( Image: The Indian Express)

A meeting of the standing committee of Inter-State Council was held on Sunday to discuss governor’s role in government formation. The meeting was held after a gap of 12 years and was chaired by the home minister, Rajnath Singh.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of BJP forming the government in Manipur and Goa despite finishing second to Congress in both states. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, finance minister Arun Jaitley also attended the meeting. Naveen Patnaik, Manik Sarkar and Raman Singh from Odisha, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh respectively, were also present. However, CMs from Rajasthan, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh had sent in their representatives.

According to MM Punchhi Commission, Governor should follow guidelines by sticking to the “clear order of preference” on the appointment of the Chief Minister. It has also asked that the CM should prove his majority with a time limit before he is dismissed. The majority has to be proven within five days to the maximum of 30 days, after which it won’t be considered.

MM Punchhi Commission was formed on 27th April 2007, under the chairmanship of Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi to look into the issues of Centre-State relations. Amidst the meeting, many suggestions by the state government were put forward. Bihar found the role of the governor as “redundant” and asked for the abolishment of the post. Around 19 states gave their suggestions on the eligibility criteria for the governor, while other states felt that governor should have no role in governance or state politics, The Indian Express reported.

However, Rajnath and Jaitley came together to a point that the selection and impeachment criteria should be left untouched.The recommendations of the standing committee meet, will be put in front of the Inter-State Council headed by the Prime Minister.