Intense cold continues unabated amid avalanche warning in Himachal Pradesh

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in most parts of Himachal Pradesh in spite of a sunny day, even as a medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

The local MeT office has predicted rains or snow in the region over next two days and then again from February 2 onwards, as a feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today onwards.

The high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills froze under sub-zero temperature which stayed between minus 14 and minus 20 degree Celsius.

Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 9.4, minus 4.0 and minus 3.8 degree respectively.

Solan and Shimla shivered at 2.4 and 2.9 degree, while Palampur recorded minimum temperature at 4.2 degree, followed by Bhuntar 4.5 degree, Sundernagar 5.6 degree, Nahan 6.4 degree, Dharamsala 7.2 degree and Una 7.7 degree C.

The life in Lahaul, Pangi, Bharmaur and Pin Valley in tribal areas was virtually paralysed and it came to a standstill as collapse of power supply added to the woes of local inhabitants.

The vital bridge on Bhaga River connecting Chheling village in Lahaul Spiti collapsed due to avalanche, severing all links of the area from the district headquarter.

Avalanche threat loomed large over high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills and people have been cautioned against venturing out till the weather improves.

Meanwhile, tourists made a beeline to Manali to enjoy snow as the two-day state skiing and snowboarding championship got off to a colourful start at Solang ski slopes, 13 kms from Manali today.

The event is being organised by Winter Games Federation Of India, (WGFI), Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association (HPWGA) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali.

Tourists enjoyed sun and snow on a bright day and weather became pleasant as the day temperatures rose marginally.

Una was hottest in the region with day temperature at 23.4 degree, while Sundernagar, Solan and Bhuntar recorded maximum temperatures at 19.2 degrees, 18.5 degrees and 18.0 degree respectively.

Nahan remained at 15.1 degree, Shimla 13.6 degree, Dharamsala 13.2 degree, Manali 8.0 degree and Kalpa at 3.0 degree Celsius.

Barring Kalpa and Khadrala which received 6 cms and 4 cms of snow and Dalhousie, Jogindernagar, Dharampur and Kasauli which recorded 15 mm, 6mm, 3 mm and 2 mm of rains, the weather remained dry in the region.