Intelligent maths behind KCR’s third front plan will further bleed Congress after North East debacle

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being felicitation sword of honour before addressing the public at CM camp office Hyderabad on Sunday. PTI Photo

After the poor show of Congress in just concluded Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the possibility of a ‘grand alliance’ of opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2019 has taken a hit. Several leaders of smaller parties – ranging from West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Hyderabad’s Asaduddin Owaisi – have supported the call of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (popularly referred to as KCR) to form a non-Congress, non-BJP front for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, KCR proposed his idea that found many takers among those who have been looking at the possibility of a strong front against the BJP. KCR said he was ready to join national politics to usher in a “quality change”. Addressing a gathering of TRS leaders, KCR said it was not possible for Congress or BJP to address issues affecting the farmers, Dalits and most backward classes of the county. Hence, a non-BJP and non-Congress front was necessary to be formed, the Telangana CM, who heads Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), said.

KCR’s call couldn’t have come at a better time when smaller parties are dismayed by Congress’ endless flop shows in elections since 2014. The parties have woken up to the gigantic threat they face from BJP, which has confined the Congress to mere two states in the last four years.

It wasn’t surprising that KCR’s call gained immediate traction from leaders of smaller parties. Banerjee even called KCR to promise her support to the idea. Owaisi, Soren and at least two MPs from Maharashtra also supported KCR’s idea.

Intelligent maths behind KCR’s idea

KCR decision to go national is similar to late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who had made it apparent that she wanted to be India’s Prime Minister through posters. Her decision resulted in a windfall for the AIADMK as the party won 37 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, despite Narendra Modi wave sweeping the country.

It has been analysed by several experts recently that Modi may not become the PM again if the BJP fails to get more than 230 seats in Lok Sabha elections next year. The central argument for this is that it will be hard for Modi to find allies.

KCR has been a Modi supporter but holds several grouses against the PM Centre’s unwillingness to back 12 per cent reservation to Muslims in Telangana, delayed funds etc.

However, KCR’s decision to go national may help him sweep Telangana, just like it worked for late Jayalalithaa.

If KCR does go national, he would try to play up the Telugu pride issue not just in Telangana but in Andhra Pradesh as well.

AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is not happy with the Centre and he may agree to back KCR. There is a solid math behind this as well. The then united AP was crucial for UPA-1 and UPA – 2 governments as the state had delivered 29 and 33 Lok Sabha seats in 2004 and 2009 respectively. If both TRS and TDP manage to win 30-35 seats between them, they will become a formidable force if a non-Congress, non-BJP government has to be formed in 2019.

Will KCR succeed?

Until last year, leaders like Banerjee appeared willing to agree on a ‘grand alliance’ formula that was successful in Bihar Assembly elections 2015. Before dumping the ‘grand alliance’ last year, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also made attempts for such a front. He even apparently hoped to be projected as a Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties but failed.

KCR has just proposed the idea of a third front, which has not worked so far in the country.

KCR may also find it hard to get the backing of leaders of bigger states after Lok Sabha polls if he wishes to become the PM faces. However, the chances will be strong for TRS to sweep in his home state over the Telugu pride issue. He may even be in a better position to bargain with Modi, should the latter fail to win a majority on his own.

Congress has dismissed KCR’s idea as a drama. But if all anti-BJP parties come together, it will ultimately hurt the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s dream to become the PM.