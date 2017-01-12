Insurgency-hit Bastar gets first woman CRPF officer, Usha Kiran

Usha Kiran was not at all fazed by the fact that she would be deployed in the danger zone.(Reuters)

In a big boost to women’s empowerment, insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh has got its first woman CRPF officer, aptly named Usha Kiran, who is an assistant commandant with CRPF’s 80 Battallion. Women have been gradually breaking into traditionally male-centric employment segments as the mindset in society and the highest echelons of government changes and women themselves become more assertive regarding their rights, careers and lifestyle. And more than that, women in security forces are also now being deployed in areas where they may be involved in actual combat operations targetting militants, a move that is significant as it exposes them to chances of capture in case operations go bad.

Speaking to the media, Usha Kiran was not at all fazed by the fact that she would be deployed in the danger zone. Here is what she had to say about being among the pathbreaker women in the ranks, “Wanted to experience how CRPF tackles its biggest challenge, so chose LWE area Bastar.”

Knowing very well that challenges abound ahead as the area is one of the most difficult zones to operate in as the enemy is quick, deadly and virtually impossible to detect, Usha Kiran said, “Bastar is challenging, terrain-wise.”

However, the armed forces are in Kiran’s blood as she is not the first in her family to enter the security forces. She said, “Had always wanted to get here in the forces, grandfather was in CRPF, and father is employed there presently.”