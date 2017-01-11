Insult to Indian flag in Canada: Sushma Swaraj demands apology from Amazon, threatens visa cancellation of staff

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier,” she said. (Reuters)

Minister Of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday demanded unconditional apology from E-commerce giant Amazon after reports said that National Flag was disrespected at company’s Canada office. “Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level,” she said. “Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” she added.

She even warned the company that no Indian visa will be granted to any Amazon official if the apology in not tendered and even the earlier visas will cancelled. “If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Amazon removed tri-colour doormats after protests by several people. The selling of flags infuriated many who vented their anger on the official page of Amazon and dubbed it as an act of ‘insult’ to the Tricolour. Two vendors, Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL sell Indian flag themed doormats. The product irked many as it was ‘disrespectful’ and violates various laws of the Flag code of India.

A petition was filed with Change.org which called for the product’s removal since it has hurt the sentiments of over 1 billion Indian.

But in Canada and US, it is not illegal to sell products featuring their national flags. They sell items like towels, various clothing, bikinis and even door mats with American and Canadian flags featured on them and Amazon Canada site showcases such products.