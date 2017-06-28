Install water ATMs fast, Lieutenant Governor directs civic bodies(PTI).

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed municipal bodies in Delhi to expedite the installation of water ATMs which dispense chilled filtered water, in view of the extreme heat in the city. Baijal also reviewed the progress of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in the presence of Chief Secretary M M Kutty, the commissioners of the three municipal bodies and the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council in a meeting here. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation recently rolled out an initiative to launch water ATMs in areas under its jurisdiction. The first such facility was launched near Nizamuddin. On the status report of construction of household toilets, community toilets and public toilets, the L-G directed deputy commissioners of the three civic bodies to ensure time-bound quality construction. “The L-G emphasised that regular maintenance of parks and open gyms, cleanliness of roads, public places and ‘dhalaos’ be ensured. Strict action has been directed to be taken against non-performance or poor maintenance of parks,” an L-G office statement said. (PTI)