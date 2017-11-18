Inspiring! Daughter of an autorickshaw driver tops IES exam

The result of the interview was declared on September 23. (Indian Express)

The daughter of an autorickshaw has recently cleared the Indian Economic Service (IES), which is conducted by the UPSC. Megha Arora, the native of Agra, stood eighth in the exam. While her father Sushil Arora is an autorickshaw driver, her mother is a teacher. Megha appeared for the written exam in May 2017, the result of which was declared on July 17. The result of the interview was declared on September 23. She will appear for training on September 11.

After completing her class XII with 95 percent, she did her graduation from Delhi university’s Hansraj College and postgraduate from Delhi School of Economics. Giving credit to her uncle, Jasjit Arora, she said it was the later who had encouraged and prepared her to appear for the exam, which she cleared in a first attempt, dainikbhaskar.com reported.

When asked about the interview, Megha said she was interviewed for about forty minutes and she did not feel hopeless after coming out.

Earlier in 2013, Prema Jayakumar, daughter of another auto-rickshaw driver topped the all-India Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. After her success, the 25-year old attributed her achievement to her parents. She had secured an impressive 607 marks out of 800. She had started preparations for CA in 2008, after doing her graduation in B Com. Speaking to Indian Express Prema had said that she received a scholarship from her coaching class.

Prerna was doing M Com while preparing for CA exams simultaneously. While studying she had realised that it was not necessary to finish B Com if anybody wants start CA. Therefore, she had also encouraged her brother to start CA when the later was in second-year. Both also shared study material and prepare together.

Speaking further Prerna said, she was confident of doing well as she was good with numbers bet never imagined she would top the exam. Her father Jaykumar shifted to Mumbai more than 25 years ago from Periyakolliyur village in Tamil Nadu in search of a job.