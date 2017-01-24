Inspired by PM Narendra Modi, actress Rimi Sen joins BJP

Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP ahead of upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has today joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in five states in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Elections in these states will start from February 4 while results will be declared on March 11.

Apart from Rimi Sen, who has worked in films like Hungama and Dhoom 2, actor Sunny Deol is also likely to join the party, a report by inuth.com has said. As per rumours, both Bollywood stars are likely to contest from Punjab.

Few days back, there were reports that actors Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff would also be joining the party before polls. The former had even met the BJP chief Amit Shah in the national capital. However, officials announcement has not yet been made.

The Election Commission on January 4 had announced the schedule of the assembly poills to be held in five states from January 4.

Since last couple of years, several well-known faces from Bollywood and television industry have joined BJP, who include Paresh Rawal, singer Babul Supriyo, popular face of television known for her role as Draupadi in Mahabharata Roopa Ganguly among others.

Babul Supriyo is currently the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-led Government in the Centre.

Few days back, Trinamool Congress (TMC) men had reportedly attacked a convoy of Babul Supriyo in Durgapur. According to the minister, his convoy had gone for a regular visit to Durgapur Steel and Thermal Power station. Trinamool men first forced his convoy to stop and showed black flag he said in his tweet.