Inspired by Gujarat model: Manohar Lal Khattar after 1,000 days as CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who completed 1,000 days in office on Friday, said he has been able to provide development-oriented, corruption-free and transparent governance, taking inspiration from the “Gujarat model” of governance. Emphasising that his government worked for the welfare of all without discriminating on caste or region, Khattar said that all regions of the state were witnessing development uniformly.”We took inspiration from Gujarat where the development model did not have any discrimination or regional bias,” Khattar said. He said the previous Congress government in Haryana (2005-2014) indulged in open discrimination by carrying out development works only in some districts and areas dominated by certain castes.

“The earlier government left several potholes for us but we are committed to work for the welfare of the people,” Khattar said, adding that he was hopeful that the electorate in Haryana would bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power in the state. The next assembly polls in Haryana will be held in October 2019, about six months after the next General Election in the country. The BJP, which came to power in Haryana for the first time on its own in October 2014, has 47 legislators in the 90-member assembly.

Citing the example of the backward and Muslim-dominated district of Mewat in south Haryana, Khattar said: “That (Mewat) area was completed ignored by the previous government which considered it only as a votebank. We are committed to accelerate development in that belt.”He said that he had made over 3,700 announcements since assuming office and work on 1,854 of these had been either completed or was nearing completion.