Inspired by Bollywood films, this UPSC aspirant kidnapped a 5-year-old boy; arrested by Delhi Police

UPSC aspirant was arrested by the Delhi Police for abducting a 5-year-old boy.

In a shocking news that surfaced from the capital of the country, a UPSC aspirant was arrested by the Delhi Police for abducting a 5-year-old boy. The UPSC aspirant, 27-year-old Asif Saifi was arrested from the Dadri bus-stop earlier today. Saifi holds a masters degree in engineering as well and was preparing for other competitive exams as well.

A report published by The Indian Express mentions that Delhi Police nabbed Saifi from Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri bus stop. It was Delhi Police who confirmed that Saifi was preparing for the UPSC examination and held an MTech degree as well. Saifi demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh in two calls made by him.

Delhi Commissioner of Police from North East Delhi, AK Singhla said, “A Delhi Police team was positioned near the location of the caller in Dadri. Our personnel collected information from local intelligence. We mounted a technical analysis of all the relevant mobile numbers available and track down the accused.”

Delhi Police said that Saifi took inspiration from Bollywood films and said dialogues from various films when he made the ransom calls. Saifi is said to be in debt and he borrowed a sum of Rs 4-5 lakh. He took the loan to pay a man who promised him a guarantee in a government job. The police said that the man cheated him and ran away with the money.

It was his desperation, that forced him to befriend the 5-year-old boy and abducted him. Police said that the accused kept the young boy in a shanty and he made the ransom calls from borrowed phones.

The abducted child was rescued by the police. The boy went missing on March 12 and it was the father of the boy filed an FIR with the Delhi Police at the Bhajanpura police station on March 12. The boy went missing around 2 pm in the afternoon and after searching in the locality thoroughly the father filed the police complaint.