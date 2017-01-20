INS Vikramaditya to have ATM, will operate through satellite link. (Photo Courtesy: Oleg Kuleshov IE)

INS Vikramaditya, India’s biggest aircraft carrier ship becomes nation’s first warship to have an ATM onboard the vessel. It will be a State Bank of India’s ATM and will be operated through a satellite link. The operations will begin on Saturday.

The aircraft carrier entered into the defence service with the Indian Navy in 2013. It can carry upto 1500 to 2000 naval personnel and hence installation of the ATM will be a life saver. INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, was commissioned by the Indian government on November 16 2013 at a ceremony held at Severodvinsk, Russia. It is the third aircraft carrier of the Indian government.

The ship is 285 metres long and 60 metres wide with 23 decks. The ship represents 19.82 acres of sovereign Indian territory and projects, promotes and protects the country’s maritime interests at sea.