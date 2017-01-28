‘Innocent’ Salman Khan challenged to counter ‘False’ Black Buck case charges

Salman Khan. (PTI)

Woman activist and lawyer Abha Singh on Saturday lashed out Salman Khan in connection with the Black buck poaching case,saying he should file a counter if he is truly innocent. She said, “If the forest department has falsely implicated him, then I challenge Salman Khan to go under section 211 of the IPC. Why doesn’t he file a counter case to the forest department,for maligning his name and harassing him, for keeping him behind the bars in the Jodhpur Jail. He has a legal avenue under 211 of the IPC. Why is he keeping quiet? It clearly shows that Salman khan is speaking legally tutored language of what his lawyers are telling him.”

She said Salman Khan has made a joke of the Judiciary repeatedly. She said that he should be tried for perjury and wasting the time of the court. She said,“How can there be two post mortem reports. The first report said that the black buck died due to falling in a hole and due to a dog bite, and the second mortem suggested something else.” Singh said that it was now for the Judiciary to get the truth out, as the police and the defence have connived in not conducting the case in a true manner.

You may also like to watch this video:

“Everybody knows that after he was let off in the hit and run case in Mumbai, Delhi Police came out with a notification saying that these are sixteen points where they goofed up and the benefit went to Salman Khan. So,whether the prosecution and police has deliberately goofed up and left holes for Salman khan’s benefit, is another investigation which needs to be done, but at the moment. It is obvious what happened and he is trying to take the judiciary for a ride.” She concluded.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain in year 1999, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village. Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.