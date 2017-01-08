Initiate dialogue with all stake holders: Yashwant Sinha urges Jammu & Kashmir Government

People of the state are angry that the issue was not sorted out even after 70 years, he says. (ANI)

Senior BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha has said that the BJP-PDP Government in Jammu and Kashmir should initiate dialogue with all stake holders to sort out the issue of Kashmir, as this is also in the agenda of the government. Adding that people of the state are angry that the issue was not sorted out even after 70 years, he said that it is a political issue and must be resolved.

A five member team, which has visited Kashmir two times under his leadership after the unrest in the valley recommended that the dialogue should also include separatists. In its report, released yesterday, the delegation also sought improvement in the human rights situation Saturday. “As for an India-Pakistan dialogue, it is contingent upon several other issues,’’ said the report, which also called for urgent counselling for minors, who were being released from detentions.

The report further noted that the people of Kashmir believe that there is a “crisis of acknowledgement” of the problem with India. “Almost every Kashmiri we met said that there was a need for a one time political settlement and that unless the political issue was resolved, destruction would continue to visit the Valley.’’

The report also noted that there is almost a complete lack of faith in anything that the Centre says or promises due to a history of broken commitments.