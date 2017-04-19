Infrastructure: CM Yogi Adityanath on a ‘powerful’ mission in Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Compliment UP CM for straightaway putting power distribution reform and checking theft as items of top priority. Clear targets announced. UP CM orders 24 hr power in District Centres & 18 hrs in villages. Immediate attention to AT&C losses required to stem £ in discom losses.

UP CM’s powerful mission Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that 24-hour, 18-hour and 20-hour power supply is made available to all district headquarters, villages and tehsils, respectively. The aim is to make UP energy-efficient by 2018. New Motor Vehicle Act has . features ~ Adhaar linkage to registrations & licences, all-India Registry, penal provisions on road safety etc.

Roadworthy: Lok Sabha passed d Motor Vehicles (Amendement) Bill 2016 yday. Dysfunctional old law finally jettisoned. Well done Mr. Gadkari.

Making roads safer The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill (2016) which states that auto companies found with manufacturing defects or misrepresenting emission norms will have to pay fines of `100 crore. The Bill also proposes that insurance companies award no compensation in cases where the driver involved in an accident is found to be under the influence of alcohol.

31st March 2017 marked official cessation of 5 Year Planning format. Now NITI preparing 3 Yr Action plan, 7 Yr Strategy & 15 Yr Visioning. œ End of a planning era

The Five-Year Plan is officially dead. The new three-year action plan, formulated by NITI Aayog, will not detail any schemes or allocations, but will provide a broad roadmap to government. Applaud breakthrough decision by Rlys to allow pvt cos to operate own terminals & run own freight trains. Must ensure level playing field.

Making way for private freight terminals Companies from various sectors including chemicals, cement, steel, grains, logistics, etc, will be able to invest in their own terminals at their plants or a convenient location, and operate own freight trains. For the current year, Railways will allow 55 private freight terminals at an investment of `5,000 crore.

CMIE ~ “ind & infrastructure projects worth `5.18 lac cr completed in 16-17.” Worrying, as infra itself requires `15 lac cr inv per year. œ Infrastructure projects continue to lag behind

During the year 1,395 projects were completed, which is way below the decadal average of 1,568 projects. If a third of the 484 projects that were scheduled to be completed in 2016-17 had done so, the total commissioning for the year would surpass the high of the previous year.

Great power sector management by Telangana State. Frm a power deficit situation in 2014, it is on course to becoming a power surplus state. œ Telanganafs turnaround

When Telangana was formed in 2014, total installed capacity was 6,574 MW in 2014 and power shortage was at 2,000 MW.

In the last 33 months, the state added 4,190 MW, and by next year, 4,130 MW of additional power will be available. Ainft Greek to us anymore: GMR JV only bid for new PPP airport on the island of Crete in Greece. $510 million. œ GMRfs Greek takeoff

The only bid submitted for Crete airport was by a joint venture between GMR Infrastructure and the Greek construction group GEK Terna at $510 million. It was well below the expected .850 million.