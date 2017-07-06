Infosys woman techie found dead in Karnataka

Neighbours alerted the police after complaining of foul smell emanating from the room that was locked from inside and no response on Meenakshi’s mobile phone. (Reuters)

A woman employee of software major Infosys was found hanging in her rented room in a city suburb here, two km from the company’s campus, the city police said on Thursday. Police said the body was decomposed since the death occurred two-three days ago. “Meenakshi, 21, was found hanging by a rope from a ceiling fan in her rented room on the second floor of the house. We have registered a case of suicide under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code,” Hebbal police station Inspector Thimme Gowda told IANS.

Meenakshi, who hailed from Kalaburgi in the state’s northern region, joined the information technology consulting company three months ago as a trainee after graduating from an engineering college in the city, about 150 km from Bengaluru. “Though no suicide note or evidence of foul play was found in the room, the decomposed body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, which could have occurred two-three days ago,” said Gowda.

Neighbours alerted the police after complaining of foul smell emanating from the room that was locked from inside and no response on Meenakshi’s mobile phone. “Meenakshi’s mother said her daughter last spoke to her on Saturday. As she had not attended office since Monday, her colleagues were also unaware of her whereabouts and calls on her mobile phone elicited no response,” Gowda said.

Assuring Meenakshi’s family of its support, the IT major said in a statement from Bengaluru: “We are saddened by the loss of our employee at Mysuru. We are working with the local authorities investigating the case. Our sympathies and prayers are with her family.”