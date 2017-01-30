From Bengaluru to Pune: Infosys techie murder shows women not safe inside office, leave alone outside

Rasila Raju OP was found murdered inside Infosys office in Pune. (IE file)

At a time when India is still shocked with the mass molestation incident during New Year Celebration in India’s IT capital Bengaluru, the brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman IT professional on the premises of Infosys in Pune is another reminder that no place is a safe place for women in India. The question is: How can someone kill a woman in the office of a company like Infosys?

Police have arrested a security guard, 26, in connection with the murder of the Infosys employee, who was found dead on Sunday night in a conference room of the company in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjawadi in Pune, according to PTI. The woman, OP Rasila from Kerala, was working as a system engineer with the company. She was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer cord and was hit hard on the face, according to police.

In the last one month, this is the second incident when a woman IT professional has been killed in Pune. On December 25, police had revealed shocking details of the murder of a 23-year-old IT professional with Capagemini, who was hacked to death just 500 metres away from her office. The woman, Antara Das, was from West Bengal. Her family members had told police that Das was being followed by a youth, who was with her during training in Bengaluru.

In May 2016, A 25-year-old woman working in a private firm was found dead at her office in Hyderabad. Her family had alleged she was killed by a colleague. The body of the woman, M Samatha from Warangal, was found hanging from the ceiling.

The repeated attacks on women across India’s major IT destinations — Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad — are a blot on India’s tech story. While Bengaluru was a shocking reminder of how vulnerable women are in the country, murders in Pune show what happens when the society, law and administration go soft on assaulters. It happened in Bengaluru as police chose to let the rowdies have a free run and later some politicians even accused the women of inviting trouble with their “western” attire. But, what explanation can be provided for the murder inside office?

The latest incident in Pune also shows many companies, even as big as Infosys, have no foolproof arrangements for the safety of their employees, though they can build foolproof IT infrastructure for the entire world.