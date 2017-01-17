Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka: Demonetisation success shows India ready to adopt new tech disruptions

Infosys chief Vishal Sikka, who is attending WEF 2017 today said that “India is ready to adopt new technology disruptions as shown by the success of demonetisation.” (PTI)

In what will come as a big booster shot for PM Narendra Modi-led government, which got fiercely panned by the Opposition for faulty implementation of the note ban drive, Infosys chief Vishal Sikka, who is attending WEF 2017 today said that “India is ready to adopt new technology disruptions as shown by the success of demonetisation.”

Elaborating his point further, Sikka went on to add, “Efforts should be made to ensure 4th industrial revolution technology disruptions don’t create a bigger divide in society.”