Infants born to Muslim families set to beat Christian births by 2035: Pew study

During the period between2010 and 2015, births Muslim families made up an approximately 31 percent of all babies born across the globe, the report has said.

Babies born in Muslim families are expected to surpass Christian births by 2035, a new study by Pew Research Centre. Followers of Muslim community may also be the fastest growing religious groups in decades to come, The Telegraph has said quoting the report.

As per the report, Christians for years were the largest group for several years, with 7.3 billion faithfuls. They were followed by the Muslim community with 1.8 billion faithful, the study has also said. During the period between2010 and 2015, births Muslim families made up an approximately 31 percent of all babies born across the globe, the report has said.

Earlier, the study had projected that India is likely to have largest Muslim population by 2050. It also said that there are likely to be about 311 million Muslims in the country by same year, which will be bearly 11 per cent of the global trend. It also said that the country will continue to have largest Hindu population in the world, which may rise to to 1.3 billion aprroxiametely.

You may also like to watch this video

The report cited high fertility rates and median age as reasons behind growing population. For Muslims, this age is 22, while for Hindusthe age is 26. For Christins, the median age is 28.

It further said that Muslim population in country will increase faster from 14.4 per cent in 2010 to 18.4 percent of the total population in 2050. However, three in four people in India will continue to be Hindus.