Infant mortality rate in Jammu and Kashmir down considerably: Health minister Bali Baghat

Infant mortality rate (IMR) has considerably decreased in Jammu and Kashmir and came well below the national average, the state government informed the Legislative Council today.

IMR in the state has come down from 34 per cent to 26 per cent which is well below the national average of 37 percent, Health and Medical Education minister Bali Baghat said replying to supplementary questions of PDP member Firdous Ahmad Tak, BJP member Surinder Mohan Ambardar and NC MLC Sajad Ahmad Kichloo.

Highlighting the measures taken to improve healthcare, the Minister said the government has focused on filling the gap of medicos and paramedics in the hospitals especially in remote areas.

The doctors recently selected by Public Service Commission would be posted at the earliest against vacant posts in the hospitals especially in remote areas, he said.

There was dearth of Radiologists in the Department and the government is imparting three month radiology training to the Medical Officers to meet the deficiency, the Minister added.