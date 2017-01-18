Industrial revolution can give us answers: Nirmala Sitharaman

Industrial revolution can “give us answers” and can help start ups in India to provide quick solutions, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (PTI)

Industrial revolution can “give us answers” and can help start ups in India to provide quick solutions, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet here, she said, “I don’t think we should worry about it (industrial revolution)”.

She was participating in a session on ‘Harnessing Regional Cooperation in South Asia’ where Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also present. Sitharaman, the Commerce and Industry Minister, emphasised that industrial revolution “can give us answers”, adding that countries like India cannot stay away from robotics.

According to her, industrial revolution can help start ups in India to be able to give quick solutions. “We have to be careful how we play it (industrial revolution) up in our countries,” she added.Talking about South Asia region, she said it can be the engine for growth in the world.