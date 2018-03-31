Indore Building collapse Live updates: At least three feared dead; rescue operations underway

The reason for its sudden collapse is not clear, police said. (ANI)

Indore Building collapse Live updates: A three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore late evening on Saturday. As per police, at least ten people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building, which housed a lodge-cum-eatery. The reason for the sudden collapse is still not known. Rescue operation work is on.

Here are live updates

11:29: As per an eyewitness, the incident occurred at around 9:15 pm when a car reportedly collided with a pillar of the building.

11:21 pm: Police have reached the spot and cordoned off the area, says report.

11:12 pm: Senior officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

11:01 pm: At least three people dead, two are injured after a building collapsed in Indore tonight. Rescue operation is underway.

10:50 pm: A building has collapsed near Sarvate bus stand in Indore.