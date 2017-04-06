Indo-Pak issues should be resolved through dialogue: UN

India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution to their issues through engagement and dialogue, the United Nations has said. (Reuters)

India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution to their issues through engagement and dialogue, the United Nations has said, as it noted that its observer group is investigating alleged ceasefire violations in the PoK. “The UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is investigating alleged ceasefire violations on the Pakistan-administered side of the Line of Control. And as we’ve said before, we continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue,” Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Eri Kaneko said here yesterday.

Kaneko was responding to a question by PTI at the daily press briefing about Pakistani troops violating the ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric had told reporters that the UN had seen reports of the alleged ceasefire violations in the PoK side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber. He added that the violations were being investigated by UNMOGIP.