Indo-Japan partnership brought Maruti-Suzuki, Metro Rail and now bullet train to India: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

“Today, in an era of growing convergences, the relationship between India-Japan has reached a level of closeness that could be called a special, global and strategic partnership,’’ said S Jaishankar.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar left no stones unturned to praise the collaboration between the two Asian powerhouses, India and Japan. Jaishankar said that India’s technological partnership with Japan has resulted in Maruti Suzuki cars and Metro rail systems in multiple cities, and now the high-speed rail system or bullet trains is making its way in India. He made these comments on Thursday while speaking at the Global Technology Summit 2017. The event was organised by Carnegie India.

At the event, Jaishankar commented on Japan’s partnership with India. He said that the partnership has evolved to a much larger and bigger stage. A stronger Indian economy is seen in Japan’s strategic interest said Jaishankar. The Foreign Secretary during the session on Technology Diplomacy: Prospects for India and Japan said, “Japan helped India with two very big technological upgrades in India — the Maruti and Metro — which has caused ripple effects on other sectors. It is no exaggeration to say that they helped change the modern Indian mindset and lifestyle.”

“We are now poised for a third upgrade that combines the two — one associated with high-speed rail technology. Anyone with a feel for industry and technology will understand and appreciate the immense potential. Associated with it are the best practices for technology deployment including skills, training, safety, security and maintenance,’’ he said. Jaishankar also highlighted on the clear evidence of Japan showing more interest in recent years in the economic progress of India through support for major infrastructure and connectivity projects in India and for skill upgrade across the country.

“Energy co-operation has been a significant growth area with dialogue now giving way to more practical co-operation. This ranges from energy efficiency in smart grids to plain coal and clean energy. The stage is now set for co-operation in nuclear energy where the participation of Japanese companies can make a big difference,’’ he said.

“India and Japan are two different societies, each with its own history, sociology and culture. In the past, the distance was accentuated by the pulls and pressures of politics. Today, in an era of growing convergences, the relationship has reached a level of closeness that could be called a special, global and strategic partnership,’’ he said.

Speaking at the same event, Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu said there is huge potential for his country to tap into from Bengaluru, India’s technology hub. “I will be discussing this possibility with Japanese business leaders,” he said.