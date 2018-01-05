Indigo slammed by Parliamentary panel over rude staff behaviour; watch video

A screenshot of the video that went viral.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport today pulled up IndiGo staff for rude behaviour. This comes after a video of a fight between the IndiGo staff and a passenger went viral in November 2017. According to ANI, the Parliamentary Panel yesterday laid down a report on the issues related to improving consumer satisfaction of airlines in the Rajya Sabha. The Committee deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behaviour by airlines staff. According to CNN News 18, the panel stated that the attitude of the staff towards passengers is very condescending. It has further asked them to train its staff to improve passenger satisfaction.

While narrating some of the incidents of misbehaviour in airlines, especially in Indigo, a majority of the Committee Members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude. Committee noticed reports of some private airlines creating long queues at the check-in counters to delay the process of check-in so that passengers miss their scheduled flights. This compels them to buy tickets at exorbitant prices to travel in the next available flight.

One clip that really went viral was by Montu Kalra, the IndiGo whistleblower who had outed the aultercation between staff members and a passenger on tarmac. He was quoted by CNN News 18 saying, “I just made the video. I was not even involved in the fight. IndiGo spoiled my career.” He added, “I have tried my best to get in touch with the ministry several times, but nothing has helped me.”