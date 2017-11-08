Indigo passenger manhandled: Did Air India just troll rival airline in big trouble? What really happened

(Source: PTI)

A day after an Indigo passenger was allegedly assaulted by the airlines’ ground staff that led to even its President Aditya Ghosh to apologise over the incident, rival airline, national carrier Air India may well have trolled it. A creative has emerged which takes a jibe at Indigo airlines for reportedly manhandling a flyer. The creative allegedly uploaded by the National carrier on its Twitter handle said, “We raise our hands only to say Namaste.” Soon after, another one appeared saying, “Unbeatable Service.” Both the tweets have been garnering reactions and retweets on Twitter since they were posted. However, the first one has now been removed as per a DNA report.

Another such incident targetting Indigo, this one involving Jet Airways also got dragged into the controversy. This had to do with a fake picture that was masquerading as a Jet campaign. The alleged picture says, “We beat our competition, not you” below the logo of the Jet Airways. However, Jet Airways, through its Twitter handle made it clear that the photo that is going viral on social media hasn’t been created by them. “Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste,” the airline said.

Jet Airways Statement: Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) November 8, 2017

Earlier, the ground staff of IndiGo Airlines were caught on camera assaulting a passenger on the tarmac of the Delhi Airport forcing aviation minister Gajapathi Raju to say, “Can’t go into who is right and who is wrong at this stage. Any violation has to be looked into. These kinds of barbarous things shouldn’t be allowed.”