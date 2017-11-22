Indigo passenger accuses airline of not accepting payment in Indian rupees on Bengaluru to Dubai flight, carrier reacts

Indigo said it does not accept Indian rupees for on-board sales during in international flights. (Reuters)

An Indigo passenger on an international route has allegedly made a complaint that its crew members refused to accept payment in Indian currency during a flight. Businessman Pramod Kumar Jain, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Dubai on an IndiGo flight has alleged in his complaint that the crew refused to accept Indian rupees for onboard sales. Reacting quickly after the news spread, in a statement, Indigo said it does not accept Indian rupees for on-board sales during in international flights as per prevailing regulation 3 of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Regulations. “We have filed a request for carrying onboard sales in INR (above 25,000) with Reserve Bank of India on February 26, 2014, and June 05, 2014. We are in active discussions with the concerned authorities in this regard,” the budget airliner added in its statement.

The airline was in the news earlier this week, an Indigo passenger was injured after falling from a wheelchair while being ferried by its staffer at the Lucknow airport, resulting in a spat with the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The airline had claimed that the incident occurred due to crack in the floor, drawing retort from the AAI which said it all happened due to “gross negligence of IndiGo staff”.

“Our IndiGo representative was pushing her wheelchair towards the arrival hall. As he was guiding her wheelchair through a vehicular lane, which was dimly lit at that time of the night, her wheelchair got stuck in a deep crack on the tarmac and lost balance and she fell off her wheelchair,” the airline spokesperson was quoted to have said.

As per the airline, the passenger was immediately taken to a doctor of the AAI and was administered first aid. In its response, an AAI spokesperson said: “the reasons given by IndiGo of the wheelchair getting stuck into the crack on the road and claims of dim light are not correct as there is no crack on the tarmac and the area (baggage makeup area, near the airside conveyor belt) has sufficient illumination”.

The incident occurred days after Indigo was severely criticised after a video surfaced in which a passenger was seen at the Delhi airport. Later the airline had apologised and said that the tough action would be taken against the person accused of manhandling the passenger.