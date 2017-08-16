IndiGo Mumbai to Delhi flight: Mischief makers distract pilot while landing at IGI Airport; cops lodge FIR

Police official Subham Trivedi said that pilot of IndiGo flight no 6E198 which was flying from Mumbai to Delhi had informed the ATC about the incident when he was just five nautical miles away from the airport and was about to touchdown. (Reuters)

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s security agencies had to face some really tough moments on Tuesday when an IndiGo pilot suddenly called the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) to complain about a laser beam which was distracting him from landing at the airport. After the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport police station and the investigation has started. Police official Subham Trivedi said that pilot of IndiGo flight no 6E198 which was flying from Mumbai to Delhi had informed the ATC about the incident when he was just five nautical miles away from the airport and was about to touchdown. Indian Express reported, ”The incident was reported around 12.40 am Tuesday when the flight had been cleared to land on runway 29/11. But he suddenly complained of some distraction and informed the ATC, who informed the manager on the ground.”

The ATC helped the pilot with the landing and informed the Delhi Police about it following which they rushed to the spot. The officer said, “A laser light causing a distraction to the vision of the pilot is not only a source of nuisance but may also cause danger to the safety of passengers and crew. It may also be dangerous for the aircraft.” Delhi Police prior to this incident had banned the use of laser lights around the airport area after reports from the ATC of several such incidents where the pilots were distracted by similar laser beam while they were approaching the runway. After a probe it was found out that the lights were emanating from wedding venues and shockingly some miscreants purposely flashed the lights just for fun, an officer revealed.