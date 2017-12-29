Indigo bus catches fire at Chennai airport metres away from jet plane after dropping flyers; major tragedy averted

Indigo passenger bus catches fire (Source: ANI)

Indigo airlines is surely going through troubling times. In yet another mishap, but this time not involving a flight, saw an IndiGo passenger bus, going up in flames on Friday (December 29). The incident took place at the Chennai airport when the bus was returning to the airport bay. Fortunately, a big tragedy was averted as it was returning to the airport terminal after dropping passengers. The fire staff rushed to the spot to control the fire. As per a tweet by ANI, no passengers were present at the time of the incident. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited on the incident. The shocking development comes three days after IndiGo Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram flight suffered a fuel leak at Delhi Airport. As many as 173 passengers onboard were made to disembark after detection of the leak just before take-off.

Earlier, too a Delhi-bound IndiGo airlines plane from Mumbai with around 160 passengers on board on Saturday returned to the Mumbai airport 20 minutes after take-off due to another fuel leak. Leakage in the fuel system of the aircraft forced the pilot to take back the flight to the city. Also, in yet another incident, IndiGo flight between Hyderabad and Dubai took off with less than required fuel, last year, and had to be diverted to Mumbai for refueling prompting a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry into the issue.

#WATCH: IndiGo passenger bus caught fire at #Chennai airport this morning as it was returning to the airport bay after dropping passengers. No passengers were present during the time of the incident; no casualties/injuries pic.twitter.com/Fz8cpeYNmu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Notably, in 2017, many incidents of bad behaviour from the staff, conflicts in airline’s policy and violence have cropped up.