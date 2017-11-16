IndiGo flight to Doha suffers bird hit, lands under emergency conditions at Chennai airport

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight 6E1707 suffered a bird hit shortly after taking off and had to undergo emergency landing in Chennai on Thursday morning. (Photo: Reuters)

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight 6E1707 suffered a bird hit shortly after taking off and had to undergo emergency landing in Chennai on Thursday morning. The flight took off from Chennai airport at 2:15 a.m in the morning and had to land soon following the mishap. The pilot of the IndiGo flight 6E1707 immediately contacted the ATC and returned to Chennai airport for emergency landing. However, the Chennai-Doha IndiGo carrying 134 passengers and seven crew members escaped any major accident. All the 134 passengers on board the flight exited the aircraft unharmed. Two hours later, the passengers and the cabin crew of the 6E1707 IndiGo flight were shifted to another flight bound for Doha that took off at 4:30 a.m. The pilot of the IndiGo flight has however blamed the increasing menace of the pigeons and monkeys inside the airport for the incident, News 18 reported.

This is the third time IndiGo has experienced bird hit in the past three months. Earlier, in September, an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur following a collision with a bird. The flight carrying 170 passengers, however, did not suffer any major damage and the passengers de-boarded the flight safe and unharmed. The Hyderabad flight like the Doha-bound flight made emergency landing amid full emergency procedures.

Another similar incident, in September, happened in Swami Vivekananda airport after an IndiGo flight flying to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing after suffering bird hit at Raipur. All 150 passengers making to Kolkata boarded off the flight unharmed and was later accommodated for their destination in other flights.

Incidents when IndiGo flights had to be aborted:

January 22, 2017: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai aborted take off at the last minute due to a suspected fire in one of its aircraft engine.

April 9, 2017: Kolkata-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Raipur after bird hit.

July 19, 2017: An Indigo Airlines flight 6E 3612 from Mumbai to New Delhi made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after technical glitch.

November 14, 2017: 160 passengers had a narrow escape after IndiGo flight 6E-742 from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad struck a wandering wild boar on the runway during take-off.