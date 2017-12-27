IndiGo flight hit by fuel leak at Delhi airport; horrific ordeal for passengers, watch video

Indigo hit by fuel leak before take off

IndiGo Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram flight suffered a fuel leak at Delhi Airport, on Tuesday (December 26). As many as 173 passengers onboard were made to disembark after detection of the leak just before take-off. The fire services were called in to take care of the situation. Reportedly, the mishap was taken care off and no passenger or crew was hurt. The fuel leak instance isn’t a standalone instance of Indigo being in trouble. Earlier, too a Delhi-bound IndiGo airlines plane from Mumbai with around 160 passengers on board on Saturday returned to the Mumbai airport 20 minutes after take-off due to another fuel leak. Leakage in the fuel system of the aircraft forced the pilot to take back the flight to the city. Also, in yet another incident, IndiGo flight between Hyderabad and Dubai took off with less than required fuel, last year, and had to be diverted to Mumbai for refueling prompting a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry into the issue. Watch Video:

#WATCH:IndiGo Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram flight suffered a fuel leak at Delhi Airport, yesterday; 173 passengers onboard were made to disembark after detection of the leak just before take-off, fire services were called in pic.twitter.com/1lYoNMy2bp — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at all airports in India citing vulnerability of the holiday season. The step has been taken as a precaution to prevent any terror attacks, Thus, passengers will have to go through a greater level of scrutiny.

#TNExclusive: Major safety scare at Delhi airport after fuel leak from wing of Indigo flight. Ground report by @madhavgk pic.twitter.com/l8KlAPJjOW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 27, 2017

Notably, in 2017, many incidents of bad behaviour from the staff, conflicts in airline’s policy and violence cropped up.